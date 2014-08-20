Rick Perry Just Produced An Over-The-Top Attack Video To Respond To His Indictment

YouTube A scene from Gov. Rick Perry’s video.

Although she’s not the one prosecuting him, Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) wants everyone to know that District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg is a bad person.

Accordingly, Perry’s new political action committee released a video on Tuesday reminiscent of an attack ad aired in the heat of a political campaign. The video features dramatic music, a series of news clips on Lehmberg’s 2013 drunken driving incident, and even a clip of Lehmberg promising to be someone “you can trust” as Travis County district attorney.

The video represents just the latest part of Perry’s aggressive pushback since he was indicted last Friday. Perry is accused of abusing his office when he threatened to veto the funding for a state-level public integrity unit headed by Lehmberg’s office after her arrest. Perry has insisted the incident justified his attempt to push her to resign.

However, it is a special prosecutor, Michael McCrum, who is pressing the felony charges against Perry. The governor appears very interested in making Lehmberg the poster child for the case.

