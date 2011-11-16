Here's Rick Perry's Audacious Plan To Completely Reinvent The U.S. Government

Photo: AP

2012 presidential hopeful Rick Perry will try to reclaim some of the magic of his early campaign days today with a dramatic call to completely overhaul all three branches of the federal government.Perry’s proposal, based largely on ideas from his 2010 treatise Fed Up!, is pretty radical — it would completely change the legislative and judiciary branches, and even involves changing the U.S. Constitution.



Here are the highlights:

Cut Congressional pay in half and make Congress a part-time job. If they don’t pass a balanced budget by 2020, Perry would cut Congressional pay in half again

Bring spending down to 18% GDP

criminalise “insider trading” by members of Congress

Pass legislation requiring a two-thirds Congressional majority to pass any tax increases

End life-time appointments of federal judges

Pass a Constitutional amendment setting 18-year terms for Supreme Court justices

Issue a moratorium on pending federal regulations

Eliminate the Department of Commerce, Department of Education, and Department of Energy

Overhaul the Department of Homeland Security and privatize airport security

Downsize the Environmental Protection Agency “so it no longer torments job creators or gives an official stamp to phony science.”

Privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

And of course, end federal funding of Planned Parenthood

Overall, this is a lot of federal government for one guy to hate. The proposal is a gutsy move that looks a lot like a Hail Mary pass by the struggling Perry campaign, which is looking for a second wind going into the homestretch before the 2012 primaries.

Perry’s will announce the plan in Iowa this morning with a fiery anti-Washington speech that literally brands the Texas Governor as “The Washington Outsider.” The speech is heavy on the limited-government message and religious rhetoric, an indication that Perry is trying to win back Iowa’s Tea Partiers and conservative Christians before the state’s January 3 caucuses. Perry is polling at just 7% in Iowa, according to the most recent numbers.

