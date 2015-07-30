Rick Perry just challenged Donald Trump to 'see who can do the most pull-ups'

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) issued a physical challenge to Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Perry has emerged as one of Trump’s fiercest rivals and critics in the R

epublican presidential primary field. As a result of Perry’s attacks on him, Trump challenged Perry’s “energy,” “toughness, and “brainpower” in a recent interview.

At an event at New York City’s Yale Club where he discussed Wall Street policy, Perry was asked how he would respond if Trump said these things to him in person.

“Let’s get a pull-up bar out there and see who can do the most pull-ups,” Perry said.

As he was leaving the Yale Club, Business Insider asked Perry about his strategy for facing Trump in next week’s Republican debate. He declined to comment.

In his speech at the event, Perry struck a populist tone by vowing he would not have a “single” bank bailout as president and suggesting he would support something like the Glass-Steagall Act, which separated commercial and investment banks.

However, Perry specified his brand of Wall Street reform would be focused on “market forces” and “growth.” He also took a shot at one of the most prominent liberal Wall Street reform advocates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), and Democratic 2016 front runner Hillary Clinton, whom he dismissed as a “proponent of Warren-ism.”

