Rick Perry Opens Up Double-Digit Lead In GOP Primary Race

Photo: wwwmanuelgarcia via Fickr

Less than two weeks after launching his presidential campaign, Texas Gov. Rick Perry has shot the the front of the Republican primary field, according to a Gallup poll released today.In the latest survey, Perry leads the pack with a robust 29%, outpacing second-place finisher Mitt Romney, who came in with 17%. Ron Paul finished third with 13%, followed by Michele Bachmann at 10%, and then Herman Cain and Next Gingrich at 4% apiece.



Perry’s support leapt 11 points from last month now that he’s officially launched a presidential bid and begun to campaign. Romney, on the other hand, slipped six points from where he was in July. And Michele Bachmann, who just two weeks ago claimed first place in the Ames Straw Poll, saw her support dip three points from last month.

The findings are nearly identical to a Rasmussen poll released last week in which Perry topped the field at 29% to Romney’s 18%. A survey by the left-leaning Public Policy Polling, also released today, shows a similar finding, with Perry beating Romney 33% to 20%.

It’s worth noting, however, that early polls of the Republican field have been highly volatile. Back in April, Donald Trump posted big leads in several national polls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.