OOPS! Rick Perry Nearly Broke The Internet Last Night

Photo: AP

Rick Perry‘s ‘oops’ moment during the debate last night practically exploded the Internet.The subsequent reaction was so big and far-reaching it has already become a joke in the start-up world.



If you were following the debate on Twitter there was a notable moment of silence as the epicness of the gaffe sunk in followed by a flurry of gasping tweets.

The reverberations continued today, including from the candidates: “We all feel very badly for him,” said Michele Bachmann. And even the Morning Joe team which defended brain freezes everywhere.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.