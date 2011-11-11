OOPS! Rick Perry Nearly Broke The Internet Last Night

Glynnis MacNicol
rick perry ron paul gop debate

Photo: AP

Rick Perry‘s ‘oops’ moment during the debate last night practically exploded the Internet.The subsequent reaction was so big and far-reaching it has already become a joke in the start-up world. 

If you were following the debate on Twitter there was a notable moment of silence as the epicness of the gaffe sunk in followed by a flurry of gasping tweets.

The reverberations continued today, including from the candidates: “We all feel very badly for him,” said Michele Bachmann. And even the Morning Joe team which defended brain freezes everywhere.

Morning Joe Comes To Perry's defence....Sort Of: This happens to EVERYONE

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Past is prologue...

Don't worry Rick Perry, you're not alone!

