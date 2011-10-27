Now Rick Perry Says He Was Just Joking When He Said He Didn't Know If Obama Was Born Here...

Texas Gov. Rick Perry is seeking to put to rest the controversy over comments he made suggesting President Barack Obama may not have been born in the United States.



In an interview with a Tampa television station, Perry said he believes Obama was born in this country. “I have no doubt about it,” he said.

“I don’t think I was expressing doubts, I was having some fun with Donald Trump — lighten up a bit” he said, before calling on Obama to release his income tax returns and college transcripts.

Watch the video below via TampaBay.com:



