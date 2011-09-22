Rick Perry, Not Obama, is Naive and Arrogant

And here I was, thinking that maybe this would be the week that Republicans would grow up and embrace reality, instead of living in whatever Reagan-fuelled fantasy land they’ve landed in.



Rick Perry, without a hint of irony in his voice, took to the airwaves today, calling President Obama “naive and arrogant” because Obama doesn’t harbor the same hatred of Palestinians that Rick Perry does. You don’t need a Ph.D. in psychology to see the level of projection in that statement.

I mean, is there a better job description for ANY governor of Texas than “must be naive and arrogant”? For crying out loud, the man got Cs and Ds in gym class, and his arrogance has actually been considered for branding as a new cologne. And now, Perry has stepped up his game, inserting himself into a foreign policy debate that is far beyond his intellectual capacity to understand.

“(I am) indignant of the Obama administration and their Middle East policy of appeasement that has encouraged such an ominous act of bad faith. Simply put, we would not be here today at this very precipice of such a dangerous move if the Obama policy in the Middle East was not naive and arrogant, misguided and dangerous,” Perry said.

What did Obama do that is so dangerous and such a naive and arrogant move? He supported the right of Palestinians to eventually, peacefully, have their own country. Perry, along with other Republicans, oppose the move because Israel is in the Bible, and Republicans love unconditionally whatever is in the Bible — even when it is wrong.

Obama also treats the Palestinians and Israelites equally in peace negotiations, rather than blindly favouring anything that Israel supports. This is unacceptable to Rick Perry and, for that matter, Mitt Romney.

Perry said: “The Obama policy of moral equivalence, which gives equal standing to the grievances of Israelis and the Palestinians, including the orchestrators of terrorism, is a very dangerous insult. There is no middle ground between our allies and those who seek their destruction.”

Romney jumped in on the act too. He charged that Obama has “repeated efforts over three years to throw Israel under the bus and undermine its negotiating position.”

Good lord. You’d think Obama was talking about sacrificing Israeli babies at some altar to Baal somewhere. No, geniuses, Obama is trying to bring about a peace agreement and a peaceful ending to a war that has existed between Israel and Palestinians for 40 years. To do so, he HAS to take a higher ground, stick to the middle, and try to reach a consensus that both sides can live with.

It is as if Republicans don’t understand a damn thing about how the world works. Do some Palestinians commit acts of terror in Israel? Yes. But guess what? Israel commits acts of terror against Palestinians, too. (And Israel has better weapons, more powerful bombs, and more soldiers.) There’s a reason they call it a cycle of violence.

The naive approach is the one favoured by Perry and Romney. The naive approach is to assume Israel is blameless in the conflict, and everything is the fault of the oppressed Palestinian majority. I suppose it makes sense to the Republicans: they still blame black people for slavery, and they blame poor people for being poor. I suppose it makes sense that they’d blame Palestinians for being oppressed by Israel.

Jewish leaders in America jumped to Obama’s defence, undermining Perry’s claim that Obama is somehow reviled by Israel.

The National Jewish Democratic Council President and CEO David A. Harris issued a statement claiming that “Perry’s comments today demonstrate that he clearly has little command of the U.S.-Israel relationship and even less interest in preserving the historic bipartisan support for Israel. His baseless attacks on President Barack Obama’s strong record of support for Israel and the actions that the President and his Administration are taking to beat back the Palestinian’s unilateral initiative are nothing more than a deeply disturbing ploy to inject domestic politics into the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

Harris’s complained that “it is long past time for Perry and other Republicans to heed the advice of those genuinely working towards bipartisan support for Israel, and to quit playing political games with support for Israel.”

“It appears that Perry and others like him are not thinking beyond their immediate political concerns,” he said.

In other words, Rick Perry is being…naive and arrogant. Imagine that.

— John Thorpe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.