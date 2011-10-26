GOP STRATEGIST: Rick Perry Is Going To Go So Negative On Romney 'Your Television Will Bleed'

Rick Perry is attempting to relaunch his campaign.



Politico reports that Perry has hired a new slate of media advisors and this morning he released his new tax plan.

Here’s what this all means for you.

In the coming weeks, ahead of the GOP primary season, Perry is going to give up trying to make himself look better and begin attacking Romney in ads that are so negative GOP media strategist Alex Castellanos says your “TV will bleed and beg for mercy.”

“My guess is they believe that if they can kill Romney, no one else can get the nomination but Perry,” Castellanos said. “I expect that a few Perry positives will soon hit the TV airwaves, but they will just be cover for a brutal assault on Romney from the Perry campaign and his super PAC.”

One imagines the public will tire of that sooner rather than later, but probably not as quickly as they will tire of listening to Perry stumble over his teleprompter lines as he did today during his tax announcement.

