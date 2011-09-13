Rick Perry Leads In New Poll, Unhurt By Social Security Comments

Rick Perry leads the Republican field and is seen as the candidate most capable of beating Obama, according to a CNN/ORC poll released Monday.



30 per cent of Republicans say they would likely support Perry in 2012, while 18 per cent say they would support Romney, 15 per cent say they would support Palin and 12 per cent say they would support Ron Paul.

Without Palin in the race, Perry gets 32 per cent of the vote, Romney gets 21 per cent, and Ron Paul gets 13 per cent.

Romney and Perry’s numbers remain relatively unchanged from CNN/ORC’s last poll at the end of the August. However, both Michele Bachmann and Paul have seen their numbers move — in opposite directions. Last month, Paul got just 6 per cent of the vote without Palin in the race, and now he is up to 13 per cent. Bachmann, on the other hand, had 12 per cent of the vote last month, and is down to 7 per cent this month. With Palin in the race, she gets only 4 per cent.

Three-quarters of Republicans would prefer a nominee who can beat President Barack Obama to one who agrees with them on every issue, and for 42 per cent of Republicans, that means nominating Rick Perry. Conveniently, Perry is also the candidate that 26 per cent, a plurality, say is likely to agree with them on the issues.

Romney is seen as the most electable by 26 per cent of Republicans, but only 15 per cent say he is the most likely to agree with them on the issues.

Though 14 per cent say that Ron Paul is the candidate with whom they are the most ideologically similar, just 5 per cent say that he is the most electable.

Perry’s contention that Social Security is a failure and a Ponzi scheme does not appear to have hurt him with older voters for the moment. Perry is actually more popular with Republicans over age 50 than he is with younger voters. 50-two per cent of Republicans over age 65 say they would vote for Perry, compared to 21 per cent who say they would vote for Romney. For Republicans under 25, Perry polled at 24 per cent.

The two candidates faced off on the issue at the Republican presidential debate last Wednesday at the Reagan Library, and will do so again Monday night at the Tea Party Express/CNN debate.

The results are based on a survey of 446 Republicans interviewed over the telephone from September 9 through September 11. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

This post originally appeared at The Daily Caller.

