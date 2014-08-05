Rick Perry Just Took Another Step Towards Running For President

In another sign he’s got his eye on a 2016 White House bid, Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) just formed his own federal committee, which can fund candidates he supports and pay for various expenses as he travels to key primary states like Iowa.

A spokesman for the committee, RickPAC, said Perry will use it to help shape the future of the Republican Party.

“The goal of this PAC to elect Republicans” who share Perry’s brand of conservatism, spokesman Mark Miner said.

Earlier in the day, Miner told Bloomberg News that Perry’s brand was “a philosophy of low taxes, limited government, border security, and job creation.”

Perry’s 2012 presidential campaign crashed after a series of stumbles, including an infamous gaffe during a live debate where he claimed he wanted to eliminate three federal agencies and then was unable to list them. However, with two additional years as Texas governor already under his belt, Perry appears to taking all of the steps expected to mount another presidential bid.

Indeed, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported on Sunday that Perry “will have spent 12 days in Iowa this presidential election cycle — more than any other potential 2016 White House aspirant” after his upcoming four-day swing through the state.

“If he does” run for president, Perry’s spokesman told Business insider, “he’s going to be prepared.”

