Rick Perry Thinks God Is Telling Him To Run For President

Are you there, Rick? It’s me, in Heaven. I appreciate everything you’ve done for the good people of Texas these past 10 years, but I’m thinking it may be time for you to take it to the next level. I know. I know. You have no desire to be president, and I share your distaste for Beltway living. Still, I want you to seriously consider running. Roll the idea around a bit and see if it feels comfortable. I’ve always stressed the importance of having a servant’s heart, and this may be your time to sacrifice for the greater good.

Speculation about Rick Perry joining the 2012 Republican primary smackdown spiked this week after the Texas governor’s sitdown with the Iowa press.

“I’m not ready to tell you that I’m ready to announce that I’m in,” Perry teased the influential Des Moines Register. “But I’m getting more and more comfortable every day that this is what I’ve been called to do. This is what America needs.”

