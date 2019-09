Texas Gov. Rick Perry is still getting things confused — even on his media tour to fix last night’s epic debate gaffe.



Perry tweeted that he would be on Fox News at 3 p.m., before realising that he is actually on at 2 p.m., adding “I forgot the time.”

Here are the tweets:

