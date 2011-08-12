Rick Perry Is Officially Running For President

Photo: Gage Skidmore

Texas Gov. Rick Perry is definitely running for president, Perry spokesman Mark Miner told the AP today.Miner confirmed that Perry will make his official announcement when he visits South Carolina and New Hampshire — two key early voting states — on Saturday, the same day as Iowa’s Ames Straw Poll.



The remarks come just a few hours before eight of Perry’s 2012 Republican challengers go on stage in Des Moines for Fox’s nationally presidential debate.

The news is not unexpected — in an interview with Time magazine reporter Mark Halperin, published today, Perry dropped some not-so-subtle hints, but stopped short of declaring his candidacy.

“I’m kind of getting to the all-in point and the idea that this is what I’m supposed to be doing,” Perry told Halperin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.