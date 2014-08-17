Here's The Most Brutal Thing We Read About The Indictment Of Rick Perry

Texas Governor and likely 2016 Presidential hopeful Rick Perry was indicted on Friday for abuse of power.

The basic gist is that he threatened to eliminate the funding of a state investigatory body unless its head — who had been arrested on a DWI — resigned. She refused to resign. He followed through and killed its funding. This is what he’s being indicted for — supposedly abusing his power in an attempt to oust a political foe.

As we noted yesterday, even liberals think the indictment looks very weak. Basically, the view is that he’s being indicated for just doing the functions of the governor, even if there was some political hardball involved.

The most brutal takedown comes from liberal New York Magazine pundit Jonathan Chait who writes:

The theory behind the indictment is flexible enough that almost any kind of political conflict could be defined as a “misuse” of power or “coercion” of one’s opponents. To describe the indictment as “frivolous” gives it far more credence than it deserves. Perry may not be much smarter than a ham sandwich, but he is exactly as guilty as one.

You never know how things will turn out, but so far, very few people are impressed.

