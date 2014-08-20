Rick Perry Celebrates Indictment Booking And Mug Shot With Ice Cream

Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) isn’t stressed out after turning himself in for his official mug shot on felony charges.

In fact, after he exited the court house and addressed the media, the potential 2016 presidential candidate went and got ice cream at Sandy’s Hamburgers, according to his official Twitter account:

Perry has repeatedly maintained his innocence and vowed before his booking to fight the allegations “with every fibre of my being.”

He is accused of misusing his office to try and coerce the resignation of the Travis County district attorney, who was arrested for drunk driving and was subsequently caught in a highly embarrassing video. Perry and his attorneys argue he had every right to threaten to cut her funding in response to the incident.

