Rick Perry Hung Out With Trump, Pageant Queens At NYC Fashion Show

Courting the ever-important fashion vote, Rick Perry followed up a Wednesday night dinner with Donald Trump by attending the Sherri Hill fashion show at Trump Tower.



According to the New York Post, Perry hung out backstage with Trump where he met participants in the show, including Kendall Jenner, sister to the reality TV family, the Kardashians. From the Post:

Spies said the Texas governor, who attended the Sheri Hill show, made a beeline backstage, where 30 models stood in bathrobes in a run-through before the show at Trump Tower.

Gawker posted a picture of Perry at the event late Thursday night.

