Rick Perry Is Dropping Out And Is Going To Endorse Newt Gingrich

Rick Perry has told senior staff and supporters that he is withdrawing from the presidential race. According to reports from Politico, Perry is expected to endorse Newt Gingrich.



Perry entered the race this summer as a frontrunner. And he exits it before a single ballot has been cast in the American South. Erick Erickson, the conservative activist behind RedState.com introduced Perry into the race earlier this year, yesterday, he called on the Texas governor to drop out.

Perry had cancelled most of his schedule yesterday, and was attracting just 4 per cent of potential South Carolina voters in the POLITICO/Tarrance poll released today. Like Jon Huntsman earlier this week, he is dropping out of the race beforehe did any further damage to his brand.

This is not great news for Mitt Romney, as it opens the potential for more anti-Romney consolidation behind Newt Gingrich.

Perry’s campaign will be the subject of lots of post-mortem analysis for the candidate’s many verbal gaffes, and some of the odder positions he took, such as saying he would put American troops back in Iraq.

He attracted fewer votes in this primary season than Jon Huntsman, but spent more than twice as much as Huntsman did on his campaign.

Perry will give a press conference at 11am in North Charleston.

