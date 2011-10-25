Rick Perry Reveals What Birtherism Is Really All About

In his interview with John Harwood, which airs this morning on CNBC, Rick Perry revealed the true spirit of most birtherism.



Birtherism is only technically an argument about the Constitution or Obama’s birthplace. And some birthers — the ones that look up typography on typewriters available in Hawaii — are deadly serious about their wild theory. But a curious thing happens when you talk to most birthers: they smirk.

“I’m really not worried about the president’s birth certificate [but] it’s fun to poke at him a little bit and say ‘Hey, how about let’s see your grades and your birth certificate’,” Perry said to Harwood. That’s the smirk. It’s “fun.” This is exactly the spirit in which most birtherism is offered.

In his interview with Parade magazine which revived this “issue,”

Perry tried taunting the president in a schoolyard style.

Governor, do you believe that President Barack Obama was born in the United States?

I have no reason to think otherwise.

That’s not a definitive, “Yes, I believe he…”

Well, I don’t have a definitive answer, because he’s never seen my birth certificate.

But you’ve seen his.

I don’t know. Have I?

We’ve seen this back in the playground. “I know you are but what am I.”

It’s not all that different from the way some liberals enjoyed referring to George W. Bush as the “duly selected” president, long after anyone stopped caring about the votes in Broward County.

Watch Below: Can Rick Perry Revive His Campaign With His Flat Tax Plan?



