Rick Perry Fundraises Off OOPS! Gaffe

Texas Gov. Rick Perry is not shying away from his epic gaffe at last night’s CNBC debate. After forgetting the name of the third Cabinet department he would eliminate in perhaps the most embarrassing way possible, Perry told reporters he was “glad I had my boots on, because I sure stepped in it tonight.”His campaign is now fundraising off the severe misstep in an email to supporters, with the subject line “So, what agency would you most like to forget.”



Perry will also be appearing on all of the network and cable morning shows today to try to do damage control — but the clip seems destined for YouTube fame.

Read the email below:

Friend & Supporter,

We’ve all had human moments. President Obama is still trying to find all 57 states. Ronald Reagan got lost somewhere on the Pacific Highway in an answer to a debate question. Gerald Ford ate a tamale without removing the husk. And tonight Rick Perry forgot the third agency he wants to eliminate. Just goes to show there are too damn many federal agencies.

The governor said it best afterwards: “I’m glad I had my boots on, because I sure stepped in it tonight.”

While the media froths over this all too human moment, we thought we would take this opportunity to ask your help in doing something much more constructive: write us to let us know what federal agency you would most like to forget.

Is it the EPA and its job-killing zealots? The NLRB and its czar-like dictates? The edu-crats at the Department of Education who aim to control your local curriculum?

Send your answer to [email protected], and if you are on twitter join us in using a new twitter hashtag: #forgetmenot. And, if you could, throw in a $5 contribution for every agency you would like to forget. We hope you have a long list. And we promise we will write down every last idea. So we don’t forget.

Still standing in our Boots,

Team Perry

