Rick Perry On FOX News: Mitt Romney Is 'Obama-Lite'

Making his national television debut as a presidential candidate last night, Texas Gov Rick Perry went on the attack, comparing his 2012 opponent Mitt Romney to President Obama.”We don’t need to nominate Obama-lite,” Perry said, in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “We don’t need to nominate someone who is going to blur the lines between President Obama and our nominee.”



As the competition between Perry and Romney intensifies in the leadup to tonight’s Republican presidential debate, Perry took the opportunity last night to defend his position on Social Security and immigration. Romney suggested in an interview with USA Today yesterday that Perry’s stance on these issues will make him an unelectable candidate, particularly in a general contest.

The Texas Governor also denied ever threatening to secede from the union. In response to a question about remarks he made at a 2009 Tea Party rally, Perry said he “never used the term” secession.

“I have no idea [where the story came from], to be real honest with you, because it was never a factual bit of reporting,” he told Hannity. “”But I get why people are frustrated, because they see Washington spending this massive amount of money.”

Overall, however, Perry’s Hannity performance was fairly shaky and inarticulate — much like his past two debate performances. As the rest of the field turns up the heat, however, the GOP frontrunner is going to have to step up his game if he wants to connect with a national audience.

Watch Perry’s interview below.

