DAMAGE CONTROL: Rick Perry Is Trying To Buy His Way Out Of Debate Disaster

It’s Day Three of damage control for Rick Perry after his monumental debate meltdown, and the Texas Governor is breaking out the big guns.



The New York Times reports that Perry has purchased nearly $1 million of advertising time on the Fox News channel — a sizable chunk of cash that guarantees his ads will play seven times a day, including during Fox’s top-rated Hannity and O’Reilly shows.

The massive ad buy — made possible by the campaign’s sizable war chest — is a last-ditch attempt to pull Perry’s presidential bid back from the brink of irrelevancy. The latest polls show Perry has fallen into fifth place in the 2012 GOP race. support has cratered, likely as a result of his consistently bad debate performances.

Now all hands are on deck to save the campaign. Politico’s Ben Smith tweets that the pro-Rick Perry super PAC “Make Us Great Again” (more awesomely known as MUGA) is throwing down $200,000 to run ads in South Carolina over the next 10 days. Perry will be campaigning in the state this weekend in advance of Saturday’s presidential debate, which will focus on foreign policy.

A campaign ad blitz will help boost Perry’s support — or at least his name recognition — heading into the homestretch before the primaries kick off in January. But it is unclear if it will be enough to rescue Perry’s White House dreams.

