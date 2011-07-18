Rick Perry Feels "Called" To Run For President

Photo: Dailycaller.com

Texas Governor Rick Perry is moving closer to announcing he will seek the presidency, telling The Des Moines Register that he feels “called” to run.”I’m not ready to tell you that I’m ready to announce that I’m in,” he said. “But I’m getting more and more comfortable every day that this is what I’ve been called to do. This is what America needs.”



Perry added that while his family supports him running, it has never been a goal of his.

“I’ll be real honest with you, I don’t wake up in the morning – never did and still don’t today – and say, ‘Gee, I want to be president of the United States.”

If he were to enter the race, Perry would fill the role of the electable social-conservative candidate, posing the strongest challenge to Michele Bachmann’s candidacy in Iowa and beyond.

