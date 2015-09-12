BREAKING: RICK PERRY DROPS OUT

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) said Friday he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Perry announced the news on Friday at an event in St. Louis, Missouri.

“I am suspending my campaign for the presidency of the United States,” he said Friday at an event in St. Louis, according to prepared remarks sent out by his campaign.

The former governor’s campaign has struggled in recent weeks after he failed to qualify for the Fox News main stage debate in early August.

Perry announced earlier this month that he’d be unable to pay staff, and that his super PAC — which was far better funded — would be potentially taking on some of the duties of the campaign such as advertising.

Perry was an early front-runner for the 2012 nomination, but dropped out of the race after a famous stumble at one of the presidential debates.

More to come…

NOW WATCH: How much Donald Trump makes in speaking fees compared to everyone else



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.