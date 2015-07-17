Rick Perry is going to war with Donald Trump's 'nonsense'

Reuters/Gretchen Ertl Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R).

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) released a new attack against presidential rival Donald Trump on Thursday.

In a statement, Perry insisted Trump’s ideology is not conservative but rather something unique: “Trump-ism.”

“I have a message for my fellow Republicans and the independents who will be voting in the primary process: what Mr. Trump is offering is not conservatism, it is Trump-ism — a toxic mix of demagoguery and nonsense,” Perry quipped.

Perry and Trump have been exchanging back-and-forth barbs in recent days. Perry denounced Trump’s controversial illegal-immigration remarks and even went as far as to release a straight-to-camera video where he directly told Trump he was wrong about Mexican immigrants. Trump has repeatedly railed against “rapists” and drug runners crossing the border.

Trump responded in interviews by dismissing Perry as a lightweight who couldn’t control the Texas-Mexico border when he served as governor.

“He was much nastier than he should have been, and really, he failed at the border,” Trump said Wednesday in a Fox News interview.

But Perry insists he has a great record of clamping down on illegal immigration. His full Thursday statement is below:

Donald Trump continues to demonstrate his fundamental misunderstanding of border security. Make no mistake — border security is a federal responsibility, but when I met with President Obama last year and it became clear he would not act, I told him if he would not secure the border, Texas would. Rather than thanking Texas for stepping into a gap it shouldn’t have to fill, Mr. Trump has made clear that he believes the states should fend for themselves on border security. Not only is this wrong, it perpetuates the same failed policies that have left our southern border porous and vulnerable. I have a message for my fellow Republicans and the independents who will be voting in the primary process: what Mr. Trump is offering is not conservatism, it is Trump-ism — a toxic mix of demagoguery and nonsense. America doesn’t need another president who pays lip service when issues of national security are at stake. America doesn’t need another president who will pass the buck on border security. We need a president who will finally act to secure the border after decades of failed leadership in Washington, D.C. And Mr. Trump has done nothing to prove that he is the president America needs.

