RICK PERRY: Donald Trump's wall on US-Mexico border is a 'digital wall'

Former Texas governor Rick Perry knows Donald Trump’s massive border wall isn’t going to be constructed along the US/Mexico border — at least physically.

“I’m for Donald Trump, and he says we’re going to build a wall, the Mexicans are gonna pay for it,” Perry told Snapchat’s Peter Hamby on Monday.

Hamby remarked, “It’s not going to happen.”

“Well, it’s not,” Perry said, explaining, “It’s a wall, but it’s a technological wall, it’s a digital wall.”

The remarks were first reported on by Politico.

Perry’s support of Trump comes after months of the former governor being vehemently against the Manhattan billionaire’s candidacy.

“There are some that hear this is going to be 1,200 miles from Brownsville to El Paso, 30-foot high, and listen, I know you can’t do that,” Perry said.

