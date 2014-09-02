Rick Perry's Account Deleted An Incendiary Tweet Mocking The DA At The Center Of His Indictment

Rick Perry’s official Twitter account sent out and then promptly deleted an incendiary tweet of a meme mocking Rosemary Lehmberg, the Democratic district attorney at the center of what Perry has argued is a politically charged criminal indictment.

“A tweet just went out from my account that was unauthorised. I do not condone the tweet and I have taken it down,” Perry wrote late Sunday night.

Here’s a screenshot of the tweet, which apparently originated from the conservative site The Patriot Post:

Perry’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about who posts tweets on Perry’s official account. Two other verified Twitter accounts are also associated with Perry — the official @TexasGov account that gives official updates on the state, and the @TeamRickPerry account, from which his campaign staff gives regular updates.

In the wake of his indictment, Perry has repeatedly attacked the character of Lehmberg in an attempt to make her the poster child of his pushback. Lehmberg was convicted in 2013 of drunken driving.

Perry is being accused of abusing his office by threatening to veto funding for a state-level, Lehmberg-led public integrity unit after her arrest — unless she resigned. Perry has said Lehmberg’s arrest gave him justification to push her out of office.

Even though Perry has made Lehmberg the face of his response to the indictment, a special prosecutor, Michael McCrum, is pressing the felony charges against Perry.



Perry, a potential 2016 presidential candidate, has mixed his accusations of a political witch hunt with some lighthearted moves. Among other things, he cracked a slight smile in his mug shot and took a trip to a local ice cream stand after his booking. And his political action committee released a two-sided T-shirt contrasting both his and Lehmberg’s mug shots.

