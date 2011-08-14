It's Official! Rick Perry Just Declared He's Running For President

Photo: Flickr Gage Skidmore

Rick Perry officially launched his 2012 presidential campaign today, casting a Texas-size shadow over the Iowa Straw Poll.“It is time to get America working again,” Perry said. “That’s why with the support of my family and an unwavering belief in the goodness of America, I declare to you today my candidacy for president of the United States.”



His remarks, posted on his campaign website, come down hard on the Obama administration.

“As Americans, we believe freedom is a gift from God, and government’s prime function is to defend it. We don’t see the role of government as a nanny state, and we recognise there is no government money that wasn’t once earned through the sweat and toil of private citizens. That’s why we object to an administration that sees its role as spending our children’s inheritance on failed economic theories that have given us record debt and left far too many unemployed, threatening not only our economy, but our security. Our reliance on foreign creditors and sources of energy not only compromises our national sovereignty, but jeopardizes our national future,”

Perry issued the announcement shortly before his address to the RedState gathering, an annual conservative blogger convention in Charleston, S.C.

After this afternoon’s event, Perry heads to a New Hampshire for a house party this evening. Then it’s off to Iowa, where he and Michele Bachmann are speaking at the Black Hawk County GOP Lincoln Day dinner.

