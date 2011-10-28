OOF: Rick Perry's 5 Dumbest Debate Moments

MSNBC



Rick Perry‘s campaign has let slip that Perry is considering skipping future GOP debates — of which there are many — because every time he debates his poll numbers essentially sink.And currently there is not that much further for them to sink.

That this is the act of a desperate man seems apparent.

That it’s ill-advised also appears painfully obvious…if voter confidence in Perry is low now taking himself out of the debate is probably not going to renew it. Grow some cojones, as Sarah Palin would say.

Which is not to say this decision isn’t understandable. Those who have viewed all five debates Perry has participated in can tell you…he is really bad at it. (It’s not for nothing the one of the more popular words people associate with Perry is “idiot.”)

For those of you who have missed the awkward spectacle here’s the highlight reel.

'I think Americans just don't know sometimes which Mitt Romney they're dealing with. Is it the Mitt Romney that was on the side of against the Second Amendment before he was for the Second Amendment? Was it -- was before he was before the social programs, from the standpoint of he was for standing up for Roe v. Wade before he was against Roe v. Wade? He was for Race to the Top, he's for Obamacare, and now he's against it. I mean, we'll wait until tomorrow and -- and -- and see which Mitt Romney we're really talking to tonight.' FOX/Google Debate: Pesky Pakistan (aka Rick Perry throws up on himself). MSNBC/Politico Debate: Perry tries to say something nice about Obama...maybe. 'Let me just say something about the President of the United States. And I know he's -- he's taken lots of slings and arrows here today. But one thing that I want to say that he did do that I agree with is that he maintained the -- the chase and -- and we took out a very bad man in the form of bin Laden, and I -- and I tip my hat to him. I give more props to those Navy SEALs that did the job, but -- and the other thing this president's done, he has proven for once and for all that government spending will not create one job. Keynesian policy and Keynesian theory is now done. We'll never have to have that experiment on America again.

And I might add that he kept Gitmo open against the will of his base, and I'm glad he did that. America's safer for it.' FOX/Google Debate: Heartless! (This was less Perry sounding like and idiot than Perry NOT sounding like GOP candidate). Vegas Debate: Brother! (This had the potential to tank Perry's campaign early on, especially in conjunction with N***erhead hunting camp, but Herman Cain let him off). PERRY on Cain's 9-9-9 plan: 'Herman, I love you brother, but let me tell you something, you don't need to have a big analysis to figure this thing out. Go to New Hampshire, where they don't have a sales tax, and you're fixing to give them one.' And then: PERRY: I'll bump plans with you, brother, and we'll see who has the best idea about how you get this country working again. Now see who President Obama should fire >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.