Rick Perry flopped on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry is appearing on this season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and his first performance wasn’t exactly stellar.

Perry’s first dance this season, with partner Emma Slater, was a Texas-themed cha-cha set to the song “God Blessed Texas.” And while the dance had plenty of camp — the routine started with Perry and Slater dancing up to a corn dog stand — the judges didn’t seem impressed.

All four judges awarded Perry and Slater a score of five out of 10, for a total score of 20 — the lowest score of the night.

After Perry and Slater finished their dance, show host Tom Bergeron asked the former two-time presidential candidate how the performance compared to a presidential debate.

“Presidential debate ain’t even in the class,” Perry said. “Oh, man, come on, this is crazy good. This is as good as it gets.”

Perry’s elation didn’t last long.

“Len, what did you think, crazy good?” Bergeron asked judge Len Goodman.

Goodman didn’t agree.

“I don’t know what part of it was crazy good,” he said. “[I]t was pedestrian.”

Perry cut in, saying, “It was crazy, though, baby, you’ve gotta give it that!”

The judges did give Perry, who doesn’t have any dance experience, credit for trying, with Julianne Hough saying he was “fun to watch.”

Watch his performance below:

