Rick Perry: Congressional Insider Traders Should Go To Jail

Zeke Miller

Texas Gov. Rick Perry is the first Republican presidential candidate to speak out against allegations that members of Congress used insider information for personal gain.

In a video posted to YouTube, Perry says “any congressman or senator that uses their insider knowledge to profit in the stock market ought to be sent to jail — period.” 

Watch the video below:

