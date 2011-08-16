Here Are 9 Things GOP Presidential Frontrunner Rick Perry Believes

You've probably heard this before, but Rick Perry is all about the Tenth Amendment, which lays out the principle of federalism in the U.S. Constitution.

To refresh your memory, here's what the amendment says:

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

Fed Up! is basically a manifesto on the primacy of the 10th Amendment. In his author's note, Perry writes that the amendment is 'under assault,' resulting in an 'unprecedented federal intrusion' into the lives of every day citizens. The book is also a kind of 10th Amendment fund-raiser -- net proceeds from sales of Fed Up! are donated to the Texas Public Policy Foundation's centre for Tenth Amendment Studies.

Perry's 10th Amendment orthodoxy -- which hits a chord with small-government conservatives -- has already emerged as a core tenet of his 2012 campaign platform. When GOP presidential hopeful Rick Santorum attacked Perry Sunday night for saying same-sex marriage and abortion should be left up to the states, Perry fired back:

'It's one of the places where Rick and I do disagree. I do believe in the 10th Amendment.