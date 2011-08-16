Here Are 9 Things GOP Presidential Frontrunner Rick Perry Believes

Photo: AP
Texas Gov. Rick Perry is storming Iowa this week as his nascent 2012 presidential campaign launches into high gear.The Texan kickstarted his Hawkeye State sweep Sunday, upstaging Ames Straw Poll winner Michele Bachmann at the Black Hawk County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner. If the test of a true presidential candidate is the ability to sit through an Abraham Lincoln impersonator in Waterloo’s Electric Park Ballroom, Perry passed with flying colours and the Minnesota Congresswoman flailed miserably.
Though Perry’s warm reception in Iowa is a clear warning shot to Bachmann and her fellow GOP frontrunner Mitt Romney, his three-day old campaign is still playing catch-up to candidates who have spent the last several months on the campaign trail.
For clues on how the Texas Republican might distinguish himself from the rest of the 2012 GOP presidential field, we took a look at Fed Up!, the Texas governor’s 2010 treatise against big government. Here are some of the themes you can expect to see repackaged as talking points for Perry’s presidential platform.
You've probably heard this before, but Rick Perry is all about the Tenth Amendment, which lays out the principle of federalism in the U.S. Constitution.
To refresh your memory, here's what the amendment says:
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
Fed Up! is basically a manifesto on the primacy of the 10th Amendment. In his author's note, Perry writes that the amendment is 'under assault,' resulting in an 'unprecedented federal intrusion' into the lives of every day citizens. The book is also a kind of 10th Amendment fund-raiser -- net proceeds from sales of Fed Up! are donated to the Texas Public Policy Foundation's centre for Tenth Amendment Studies.
Perry's 10th Amendment orthodoxy -- which hits a chord with small-government conservatives -- has already emerged as a core tenet of his 2012 campaign platform. When GOP presidential hopeful Rick Santorum attacked Perry Sunday night for saying same-sex marriage and abortion should be left up to the states, Perry fired back:
'It's one of the places where Rick and I do disagree. I do believe in the 10th Amendment.
The central argument of Fed Up! is that the federal government's consolidation of power is threatening American values and way of life.
Specifically, Perry writes that Americans are fed up with:
- Bailouts
- Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
- The Department of Homeland Security
- Congressional earmarks
- Obamacare
- 'Activist judges' (particularly those who decide 'when life begins and where the 10 Commandments can be displayed)
- Social Security and Medicare
- And a 'federal government with the 'chutzpah to haul every baseball player and other 'evildoer' in the world before a congressional committee -- or some comic such as Stephen Colbert.'
This apparently unwavering commitment to limited federal government is increasingly appealing to conservative voters, even beyond the Tea Party set. As a result, expect Perry to hammer his anti-Washington message without reservation on the campaign trail.
Fed Up! is predicated on the concept of American exceptionalism, and Perry dedicates several pages to outlining why America is 'unique in its greatness.' Specifically, Perry touts U.S. military and economic accomplishments, American entrepreneurialism, and the U.S. healthcare system.
He goes on to criticise President Barack Obama for his 2009 remark that he believes 'in American exceptionalism, just as Brits believe in British exceptionalism and the Greeks believe in Greek exceptionalism.'
The Perry campaign has hinted that his 2012 foreign policy platform will reprise these attacks on Obama and emphasise the concept of American greatness. In a brochure sent to top Perry donors Saturday, his national finance director wrote that 'Rick Perry believes in American exceptionalism, and rejects the notion our president should apologise for our country.'
Fed Up! extols the virtues of the Lone Star State, pointing to Texas as an example of how a state can retain its unique American greatness by dodging the overreach of the federal government.
'By remaining committed to the idea that Americans prosper when left free from government interference, and by remaining patient and working hard, Texas is leading the nation through the economic turmoil.'
Perry touts his economic record as the longest-running governor in Texas history, noting that his state has weathered the economic crisis with the best job growth rate in the country and an unemployment rate that is well below the national average.
As the 2012 presidential candidates go head to head on jobs and the economy, this 'Texas exceptionalism' may be Perry's trump card against Republican frontrunner Mitt Romney's economic credentials.
Modern-day federalism, Perry argues, is characterised by the idea of 'voting with your feet' -- the ability to live among 'like-minded people who share our values and beliefs.'
For example: 'If you don't support the death penalty and citizens packing a pistol, don't come to Texas. If you don't like medicinal marijuana and gay marriage, don't move to California.'
The Lone Star State's economic success, Perry says, is a direct result of this system, which enables Texas to attract businesses with low taxes and lax regulations. As long as the federal government remains decentralized, citizens have the opportunity to move to states that they find attractive.
Perry writes:
'I would no more consider living in Massachusetts than I suspect a great number of folks from Massachusetts would like to live in Texas. We just don't agree on a number of things. They passed state-run healthcare, they have sanctioned gay marriage, and they elected Ted Kennedy, John Kerry, and Barney Frank repeatedly -- even after actually knowing about them and what they believed!'
In Fed Up!, Perry comes down hard against two Constitutional amendments: The 16th Amendment, which allows Congress to levy an income tax without apportioning it among the states, and the 17th Amendment, which allows for the direct election of U.S. Senators. These amendments, Perry argues, were passed in a 'fit of populist rage.'
Criticism of the 17th Amendment will likely be a non-starter on the campaign trail, even with the most hard-core Tea Partiers. But opposition to the federal personal income tax hits home with conservative voters who feel they are 'Taxed Enough Already.'
Fed Up! leaves no doubt about where Perry stands on the right to bear arms, at one point describing himself as 'the kind of kind of guy who goes jogging in the morning, packing a Ruger .380 with laser sights and loaded with hollow-point bullets and shoots a coyote that is threatening his daughter's dog.'
An avid hunter, Perry's unequivocal support for gun rights are a major part of his presidential appeal. He has a lifetime A+ grade from the National Rifle Association, and has even suggested that packing heat is an essential part of being a Texan.
According to a tweet from Politico reporter Ben Smith today, when Perry was asked whether he was armed at the Iowa State Fair, the governor demurred, responding: 'That's why it's called concealed.'
In the opening sentence of Fed Up!, Perry writes that he is from Paint Creek, Texas, a small town that the reader shouldn't expect to find on a map. He writes:
'We were cotton farmers. We believed in God, we believed in taking care of ourselves and one another, and we believed that America was the greatest nation on earth. We still do.'
Perry's hard-scrabble origins -- he's literally from the middle of nowhere -- will be central to his narrative as a presidential candidate, adding to his everyman appeal and lending validity to his suspicion of the federal government.
The story of how the son of a poor tenant rancher became the longest-standing governor of Texas and a candidate for president is also a powerful metaphor for the 'American Dream' -- a trope Perry capitalised on in his announcement speech Saturday:
'What I learned growing up on the farm was a way of life that was centered on hard work, and on faith and on thrift,' Perry said. 'You see, as Americans we're not defined by class, and we will never be told our place. What makes our nation exceptional is that anyone, from any background, can climb the highest of heights. As Americans, we don't see the role of government as guaranteeing outcomes, but allowing free men and women to flourish based on their own vision, their hard work and their personal responsibility. And as Americans, we realise there is no taxpayer money that wasn't first earned by the sweat and toil of one of our citizens.'
