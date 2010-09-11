These Traders Figured Out How To Live The Dream - Only Trade The Open And Close

Rick Oscher and Steven Rubinstein didn’t even know there was a flash – they were in the movies.



The prop traders told the Wall Street Journal that they skip most of the work day every single day. Instead of clocking hours during the middle of the trading day, from 11-2, they do whatever they want, because they only trade the open and close.

Usually it’s something like this:

The Wall Street veterans play tennis in Central Park, take leisurely lunches, visit their children’s schools and work out at the gym. Dress shoes have been replaced with flip-flops, slacks with cargo shorts. Once during market hours, they walked about five miles and crossed the Brooklyn Bridge to try Grimaldi’s pizza.

Only trading during the open and close means they only have to be at work for an hour or two at the beginning and end of each day.

Which sounds awesome.

“Would you rather play tennis or make an extra $80? It’s a lifestyle question.”

Of course they’re not raking it in with that attitude, but they’re doing pretty well. They subscribe to the “money doesn’t buy happiness” idealogy.

“If someone offered us three times what we make to do a real job, we wouldn’t do it,” Mr. Oscher says. “Money isn’t everything. Plus, we’d make terrible employees.”

