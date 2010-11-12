The Military Is Preparing For Peak Oil, And Civilian Authorities Are Not [PRESENTATION]

Photo: Defenseimagery.mil

Various military reports have come out recently that analyse the apocalyptic threat posed by peak oil. The most notorious of these, from a German military think tank, warned of market failures and a crisis of political legitimacy and proposed ways to manage the risk.Nothing comparable, however, has been issued by U.S. civilian authorities, like the FDA and the DoT.



Energy Securities Analyst Rick Munroe made these claims in an awesome presentation at the recent ASPO-USA conference.

He says we’re ignoring a major strategic shock that has been visible for decades.

