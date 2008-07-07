Rick Moranis Too Rich To Do "Ghostbusters" Video Game

A new Ghostbusters video game is in the works featuring the voices of all the original cast members, except Rick Moranis. Evidently, Rick made so much money off the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids franchise that he doesn’t need to work.



Dasgamer: During our preview of Ghostbusters with Sierra producer Ben Borth and Terminal Reality development director Brendan Goss we learned a few things about the upcoming game based on New York’s most famed paranormal specialists. For one thing, it’s not shaping up as the typical licensed dreck…

According to Borth and Goss the entire original cast from Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray to Annie Potts…contributed to the game. Well, they got everyone except for Rick Moranis, “He made so much money off of Honey I Shrunk The Kids that he retired. He just doesn’t want to work anymore,” said Borth.

He could, however, contribute his time for the good of the game. After all, it’s not like he has anything else to do—except work on his new project, Honey, I Blew Up My Ego.

