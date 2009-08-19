There Are Still Too Many Idiots In Venture Capital

Rick Heitzmann (Partner at FirstMark Capital) sat down with us to talk about the state of tech venture capital. Key points:



* Too many people over the last 10 years, whether it be angel investors or non-traditional venture capitalists, have entered the tech investing arena.

* Most of these folks are lazy and don’t have the desire to roll up their sleeves and do the work (ouch).

* Venture capital is ultimately a passion project.

* Many crappy firms will implode, leaving top-tier firms to turn out solid, viable companies.



