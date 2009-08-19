US

There Are Still Too Many Idiots In Venture Capital

Heather Leonard

Rick Heitzmann (Partner at FirstMark Capital) sat down with us to talk about the state of tech venture capital.  Key points:

* Too many people over the last 10 years, whether it be angel investors or non-traditional venture capitalists, have entered the tech investing arena.

* Most of these folks are lazy and don’t have the desire to roll up their sleeves and do the work (ouch).

* Venture capital is ultimately a passion project.

* Many crappy firms will implode, leaving top-tier firms to turn out solid, viable companies.
 

