There Are Still Too Many Idiots In Venture Capital

Rick Heitzmann (Partner at FirstMark Capital) sat down with us to talk about the state of tech venture capital. Key points:
* Too many people over the last 10 years, whether it be angel investors or non-traditional venture capitalists, have entered the tech investing arena.
* Most of these folks are lazy and don’t have the desire to roll up their sleeves and do the work (ouch).
* Venture capital is ultimately a passion project.
* Many crappy firms will implode, leaving top-tier firms to turn out solid, viable companies.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.