Never Put Your Asking Salary On Online Applications

Vivian Giang

For job openings that don’t ask for salary requirements, you shouldn’t offer the information before the interview, says Rick Gillis, author of the book “Job!: Learn How to Find Your Next Job In 1 Day.”

“Quite often, a salary can be a killer right off the bat,” Gillis tells us. “[The employer is thinking] ‘You’re asking too much money, so I’m not going to call you,’ or ‘I can’t afford you right off the bat.’ “

In our interview below, Gillis also discusses why you shouldn’t provide a salary range when negotiating and never accepting the first offer.

 

