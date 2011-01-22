Rick Gervais Is Totally Not Sorry About Golden Globes: "Nobody Has The Right Not To Be Offended"

Photo: CNN.com

Piers Morgan interviewed scourge of the Golden Globes Rick Gervais last nightGervais revealed (big surprise!) that he does not care if anyone in America finds him offensive (including his very European take on atheism).



Regarding his behaviour at the Golden Globes, says Gervais: “If they didn’t want me, they shouldn’t have hired me.”

Morgan, who continues to speak gently and evenly with his guests, asked Gervais if he really thought Johnny Depp hadn’t read the bad press about the Tourist (the comedian made a show of pointing it out to Depp).

Gervais, immediately referring to Depp as “…one of the most handsome, richest, loved” actors in the game, went on to insist: “I’m not sorry for anything I said…Nobody has the right not to be offended. And, don’t forget: Just because you’re offended, doesn’t mean you’re in the right.”

He was also referring back, of course, to his “Thank God I’m an Atheist,” line that got him a lot of attention.

At one point Morgan says, “If you’re a believer of god, or a Christian — as tens of millions of American are — I can see how they’d be offended.”

Gervais’ response: “Not at all. When someone thanks god, I don’t get offended…do I?…I wasn’t being disrespectful, but I think i have the right to say I don’t believe in God, just like people do have the right to believe in God.”



