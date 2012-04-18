Here's The Throw By Rick Ankiel That Has The Baseball World Buzzing This Morning

It’s a bit ironic that Rick Ankiel failed as a pitcher because he couldn’t throw strikes, because now that he is an outfielder, he might just have the best arm in baseball. And he put it on display last night.



With the Nationals up 2-0 in the sixth inning and the bases loaded, Carlos Lee hit a flyball that would typically score most runners from third base. But with Ankiel roaming the grass, Jordan Schafer, a player that had 22 stolen bases last year in only 82 games, decided not to test Ankiel.

And it was a smart decision.

Here’s the video…



