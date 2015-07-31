This Instagram adventure of twists and turns through the world of Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty' is genius

Adult Swim’s brilliant and twisted sci-fi animated series “Rick and Morty” always feels like going down a series of black holes into other dizzying dimensions.

The show has decided to carry this feeling into a place you would least expect: Instagram. And to promote season 2, which just kicked off with its first episode on July 26, “Rick and Morty” is providing fans of the show a crazy game on the social platform that allows users to explore the multi-universes of the show further.

This game smartly spans multiple Instagram accounts.

It starts off on an account that highlights some detailed instructions:







It leads you to various destinations:



The first destination is the Rick and Morty Rickstaverse. It looks something like this:

You might recognise that giant floating Santa from the season one episode “Anatomy Park.” Yes, there is an entire amusement park inside that naked floating Santa.

Looks cool from afar, but you can get an even closer look. Click on an individual panel, and you might notice a tag:

Click that tag, and it will bring you to a whole other world:

This idyllic little planet, which looks like something out of Age of Empires, is fittingly called Fantasy World.

And within those wormholes, there are plenty of more wormholes to explore:

Meanwhile, many photos don’t even link to other places, but instead display exposition.

A lot of it is a lot funnier if you read it in Rick’s raspy voice:







While there is plenty to see here, there are some corners of the Rickstaverse that are off limits:



Perhaps this is something we will see in season 2.

