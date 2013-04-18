REPORTS: Man Arrested In Connection With Poisonous Mailings Sent To Obama And US Senator

Police have made an arrest in a case involving various letters sent to federal officials,



including President Barack Obama, that contained the deadly poison ricin. NBC News and The Clarion Ledger are both reporting that Kenneth Curtis of Tupelo, Miss., has been arrested in connection with letters addressed to Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Obama.

The Ledger reported that Curtis signed both letters: “I am KC and I approve this message.”

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Jay Carney said that the FBI had a “lead” in the investigation.

