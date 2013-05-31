REPORT: Ricin-Laced Letters To Obama And Bloomberg Said 'You Will Have To Kill Me Before You Get My Guns'

The threatening letters sent to both President Barack Obama and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg contain a message that warns both politicians about their support for gun control, according to a report from ABC News.



According to the report, authorities believe that the threatening substance in question is ricin. It is the second time in two months that a letter containing ricin addressed to Obama has been intercepted.

This time, the letters were sent to Bloomberg, Obama, and the Bloomberg-backed Mayors Against Illegal Guns group in Washington, D.C.

“You will have to kill me and my family before you get my guns,” the letter reads. “Anyone wants to come to my house will be shot in the face. The right to bear arms is my constitutional God-given right and I will exercise that right ’til the day I die. What’s in this letter is nothing compared to what I’ve got planned for you.”

ABC’s Aaron Katersky tweeted out an image of the letter addressed to Bloomberg at City Hall:

#Breaking: Photos of threatening ricin letter sent to @mikebloomberg obtained exclusively by @abc. twitter.com/AaronKatersky/… — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) May 30, 2013

