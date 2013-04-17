REPORTS: Envelope Sent To US Senator Tests Positive For Deadly Poison

An envelope sent to an office of Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) tested positive for the deadly poison ricin, according to a report in Politico.



CNN reported that the envelope was intercepted at the U.S. Capitol’s off-site mail facility in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. It was tested three times for ricin and tested positive all three times.

According to the centres for Disease Control and Prevention, ricin is a poison naturally found in castor beans.

We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

