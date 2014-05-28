RICHMOND FED DATA GOES NOWHERE

Release: 7 Consensus: 8 April: 7

Retail data surged. “Sales jumped up in May, as big-ticket sales spiked and shopper traffic returned,” the survey said. “The index for sales revenues climbed to 53 from last month’s reading of −5, while the big-ticket index gained 49 points to finish the survey period at 25. The shopper traffic indicator vaulted to 26 from −28. Retailers’ inventories grew, with that index finishing at 35 compared to the April reading of −1. Merchants expected better markets for their products in the next six months. The index for expected demand rose to 20 from 3.”

Chart:

