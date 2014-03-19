The Richmond Fed Owns Two 'Tommy' Guns

This is interesting: the Richmond Fed owns two vintage Thompson submachine gun, aka Tommy Guns.

“U.S. General John T. Thompson developed this iconic firearm in 1919,” wrote the Fed in a blog post. “It eventually went into full production in the 1920s and became a favourite weapon of the military and law enforcement groups throughout the United States. The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Law Enforcement Unit still possesses two vintage “Tommy” guns.”

One of our vintage “Tommy” guns, favoured by law enforcement starting in the ’20s. http://t.co/EfeBhDNtBC #FedHistory pic.twitter.com/B7jcnrOyUF

— Richmond Fed (@RichmondFed) March 18, 2014

And here’s a guy blasting away on a ‘Tommy’ gun in real life:

