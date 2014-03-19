The Richmond Fed Owns Two 'Tommy' Guns

Rob Wile

This is interesting: the Richmond Fed owns two vintage Thompson submachine gun, aka Tommy Guns.

“U.S. General John T. Thompson developed this iconic firearm in 1919,” wrote the Fed in a blog post. “It eventually went into full production in the 1920s and became a favourite weapon of the military and law enforcement groups throughout the United States. The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Law Enforcement Unit still possesses two vintage “Tommy” guns.”

And here’s a guy blasting away on a ‘Tommy’ gun in real life:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.