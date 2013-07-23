Here Comes Richmond Fed Manufacturing...

Matthew Boesler
Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the Richmond Fed’s monthly index of manufacturing conditions, due out at 10 AM ET.

Economists predict the index rose to 9 in July from 8 in June, suggesting an acceleration in the pace of expansion of regional manufacturing activity.

We will have the full release LIVE at 10 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

