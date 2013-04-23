Here Comes Richmond Fed Manufacturing ...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the Richmond Fed’s monthly survey of regional manufacturing conditions, due out at 10 AM ET.



Economists expect the headline index to fall to 2 from last month’s 3 reading, indicating a slowing pace of manufacturing expansion in the region.

We will have the full release LIVE at 10 AM ET.

