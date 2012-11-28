RICHMOND FED MANUFACTURING INDEX CRUSHES EXPECTATIONS

UPDATE:
Nice number!
The Richmond Fed manufacturing index has crushed expectations, rising to +9 from -7 last year, well ahead of the expectations of -9.
The full report can be read here >
Earlier…
Last big economic datapoint of the day: The Richmond Fed Manufacturing report, which is a gauge of the health of the manufacturing sector in the Richmond area.
Analysts are looking for a reading of -9 vs. -7.
We’ll have the number here LIVE at 10:00 AM ET.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.