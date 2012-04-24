RICHMOND FED BLOWS PAST EXPECTATIONS, Jumps To 14

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

UPDATE:Manufacturing in the Fifth Federal District blew past expectations in April, jumping to a reading of 14 from a reading of 7 in March, registering substantively stronger activity during the month.



Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast the key index to decline to 6. Readings above zero indicate expansion.

All three components of the employment sub-index logged increases, including the wages, length of work week, and number of employees metrics.

“Hiring activity strengthened at District plants in April,” the Federal Reserve said in its report. “The manufacturing employment index moved up four points to end at 10, and the average workweek indicator edged up one point to 3. The wage index added three points to 14.”

Expectations for the future also remained bright, with the new shipments sub-index moving to 28 from 26, and the new orders sub-index declining slightly to 29.

“Looking ahead, manufacturers’ optimism remained in place in April,” the Fed said. “Contacts at more firms anticipated that shipments, new orders, backlogs, capacity utilization, and capital expenditures would continue to grow at a solid pace in the months ahead.”

The fifth federal district includes the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and parts of West Virginia.

