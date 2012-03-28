RICHMOND FED: MANUFACTURING STUMBLES, Index Falls To 7

Photo: Manufacturers Assoc – nam.org via flickr

UPDATE:Manufacturing continued to expand in the fifth federal district, new data out of the Richmond Federal Reserve shows.



A key manufacturing index declined 13 points to 7 in March. A reading above zero indicates expansion.

“Manufacturing activity in the central Atlantic region expanded in March for the fourth straight month, but at a more temperate pace than a month ago,” the Federal Reserve said.

Employers in the region remained mostly optimistic on adding workers and shifts, however both sub-indexes logged lower readings from February. The current employment index showed the number of employees decreased to 6 from 13, while the work week fell 8 points to 2. A wage sub-index increased to 11 from 7.

“District manufacturers’ intentions to expand hiring were slightly less optimistic in March. The expected manufacturing employment index declined 20-two points to 10, while the average workweek indicator was virtually unchanged at 9. In addition, the index of expected wages fell two points to 24.

ORIGINAL:

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond is set to report manufacturing activity in the region in a few minutes time, with expectations for another positive report, albeit slightly less so than in February.

Economists polled by Bloomberg anticipate the index declining two points to 18 for March. A reading above zero indicates economic expansion.

The fifth federal district includes the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and parts of West Virginia.

