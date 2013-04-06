Richie Sambora Quits Concert Tour After Fights With Jon Bon Jovi

‘It’s a classic Jagger/Richards blowup.’

On Wednesday, Jon Bon Jovi — who are currently in the midst of a world tour — released a statement saying, “Due to personal issues, Richie Sambora will not be performing on this upcoming leg. All shows will go on as scheduled.”



While most assumed “personal reasons” possibly meant substance abuse as the 53-year-old guitarist has struggled with addiction in the past, sources reveal to TMZ that the departure was due to another issue — Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora are “fighting over money.”

“Sources directly connected to Bon Jovi tell TMZ that tensions between Jon and Richie have been running high for years and it’s finally erupted,” reports the website. “One source tells us, ‘It’s a classic Jagger/Richards blowup.”

The site adds that part of the problem is that “Jon constantly belittles Richie.”

In September, Sambora spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the group’s past tensions:

“Jon’s the leader, and there are no bones about that — and no hard feelings. Everyone has a specific role in the caste system of what this band is, and that’s why it has lasted for 30 years.”

But it appears all is not well behind the current concert curtain, as JBJ told the crowd Tuesday in Calgary: “I had two choices: pack up and go home or give you everything I got … Richie Sambora won’t be performing for a while. If there’s ever a night I need you, it’s tonight, Calgary!”

Meanwhile, Sambora tweeted the next day:

Thank you everyone for your concern. I’m well, but had to stay in LA to take care of a personal matter.Love you all and see you very soon. — Richie Sambora (@TheRealSambora) April 3, 2013

Since news of his departure, Sambora has been vacationing with his daughter in Hawaii.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.